AEW Christmas Collision Results (12/25): C2 Group Stage Comes To An End; Babes Of Wrath, More

Fletcher comes to the ring first and is followed by Perry.

They talked trash to each other before Fletcher forced Perry into the corner. Perry worked Fletcher's arm before putting him in a side headlock. Perry bounced off the ropes, but Fletcher took him down with a shoulder tackle. Perry leapfrogged Fletcher and tried to do a dropkick, but Fletcher held on to the ropes. They moved into mat based work. Fletcher went for Perry's injured ankle, but Perry escaped to the corner. Fletcher kicked his ankle out from under him and stomped it.

Perry chopped Fletcher several times before Fletcher kicked him. He caught Perry as he tried to do an hurricanrana and rolled him into a Sharpshooter. Perry escaped to the rope, but Fletcher wrenched it in for five. He continued to work the ankle before kicking him in the face in the corner. They exchanged blows. Perry did a hurricanrana over the ropes and dumped Fletcher on the outside. Perry went for another one, but Fletcher caught him and powerbombed him onto the apron.

Back in the ring, Fletcher set up for a sheer drop brainbuster, but Perry bit his nipple to get out of it. Perry followed with chops, but Fletcher threw him into the ropes and Perry crumpled onto his ankle. Fletcher pulled Perry into the ringpost and trapped his leg with the steps. Fletcher took Perry's boot off and put his sock in his mouth before stomping on Perry's shin.

After the break, Fletcher kicked him to the mat. Perry responded with a dropkick, but both men were down. Perry kicked him in the face and then followed with a back elbow. He chopped him. Perry used the turnbuckle, but fell to the mat. Perry recovered to take him down with a lariat. Fletcher rolled to the outside. Perry did a baseball slide into a cazadora and DDT'd him on the floor. He followed with a tope, but was caught and Fletcher nailed a sheer drop brainbuster on the ramp.

Fletcher put Perry back into the ring by his hair to hit a powerbomb, but Perry kicked out. Fletcher with a big boot and set up for a brainbuster on the top rope, but Perry fought out and sent Fletcher crashing to the mat and both men were down. Perry charged at him for a running knee, but Fletcher caught him and reversed into a Boston Crab. He pulled Perry to the middle of the ring and stomped him. Perry grabbed his leg and reversed into a snare trap. Fletcher began to fade, but got his middle ring on the bottom rope. They exchanged blows. Fletcher with a half and half and running leg. Fletcher set up for a powerbomb, but Perry reversed him and sent him into the mat. Perry hit a piledriver, but Fletcher got his shoulder up at 2.99. Perry charged at Fletcher and Fletcher rolled him up. Perry rolled him up. Fletcher hit him with a lariat and placed him on the turnbuckle. Perry headbutted him, but Fletcher knocked him down with 60 seconds to go. Fletcher followed with a brainbuster for the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher