AEW Christmas Collision Results (12/25): C2 Group Stage Comes To An End; Babes Of Wrath, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Christmas edition of "AEW Collision" on December 25, 2025, coming to you from the Hammerstein Ballroom!
Santa is delivering SIX Continental Classic matches. In the Gold League, there is a 6-way tie going into tonight. PAC will take on Kevin Knight. Knight just picked up the biggest win of his career against Kazuchika Okada. PAC lost to Jack Perry last night on "Dynamite". Perry will look to keep his winning streak going against Kyle Fletcher.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey is hoping to have the same luck as his JetSpeed partner, Knight when he takes on Okada. Bailey lost to Perry last Saturday night.
In the Blue League, Claudio Castagnoli faces Roderick Strong. Strong is still looking for his first 3 points of the tournament.
Fellow Death Rider, Jon Moxley will take on Orange Cassidy. Cassidy is coming off a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. With that win, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion advances to the tournament semi-finals match at Worlds End. Takeshita faces off against Mascara Dorada, who defeated Roderick Strong last night.
Ahead of their Worlds End Women's World Tag Title defense against Mercedes Moné and Athena, Babes of Wrath will take on Maya World and HYAN.
Kyle Fletcher vs. Jungle Jack Perry- Gold League
Fletcher comes to the ring first and is followed by Perry.
They talked trash to each other before Fletcher forced Perry into the corner. Perry worked Fletcher's arm before putting him in a side headlock. Perry bounced off the ropes, but Fletcher took him down with a shoulder tackle. Perry leapfrogged Fletcher and tried to do a dropkick, but Fletcher held on to the ropes. They moved into mat based work. Fletcher went for Perry's injured ankle, but Perry escaped to the corner. Fletcher kicked his ankle out from under him and stomped it.
Perry chopped Fletcher several times before Fletcher kicked him. He caught Perry as he tried to do an hurricanrana and rolled him into a Sharpshooter. Perry escaped to the rope, but Fletcher wrenched it in for five. He continued to work the ankle before kicking him in the face in the corner. They exchanged blows. Perry did a hurricanrana over the ropes and dumped Fletcher on the outside. Perry went for another one, but Fletcher caught him and powerbombed him onto the apron.
Back in the ring, Fletcher set up for a sheer drop brainbuster, but Perry bit his nipple to get out of it. Perry followed with chops, but Fletcher threw him into the ropes and Perry crumpled onto his ankle. Fletcher pulled Perry into the ringpost and trapped his leg with the steps. Fletcher took Perry's boot off and put his sock in his mouth before stomping on Perry's shin.
After the break, Fletcher kicked him to the mat. Perry responded with a dropkick, but both men were down. Perry kicked him in the face and then followed with a back elbow. He chopped him. Perry used the turnbuckle, but fell to the mat. Perry recovered to take him down with a lariat. Fletcher rolled to the outside. Perry did a baseball slide into a cazadora and DDT'd him on the floor. He followed with a tope, but was caught and Fletcher nailed a sheer drop brainbuster on the ramp.
Fletcher put Perry back into the ring by his hair to hit a powerbomb, but Perry kicked out. Fletcher with a big boot and set up for a brainbuster on the top rope, but Perry fought out and sent Fletcher crashing to the mat and both men were down. Perry charged at him for a running knee, but Fletcher caught him and reversed into a Boston Crab. He pulled Perry to the middle of the ring and stomped him. Perry grabbed his leg and reversed into a snare trap. Fletcher began to fade, but got his middle ring on the bottom rope. They exchanged blows. Fletcher with a half and half and running leg. Fletcher set up for a powerbomb, but Perry reversed him and sent him into the mat. Perry hit a piledriver, but Fletcher got his shoulder up at 2.99. Perry charged at Fletcher and Fletcher rolled him up. Perry rolled him up. Fletcher hit him with a lariat and placed him on the turnbuckle. Perry headbutted him, but Fletcher knocked him down with 60 seconds to go. Fletcher followed with a brainbuster for the win.
Winner: Kyle Fletcher
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada - Blue League match
Takeshita comes out first. Dorada followed.
Takeshita flipped him over, but Dorada landed on his feet. Takeshita tried to flip him again, but Dorada flipped out of it and flipped two more times. Taskeshita swiped his leg out from under him, but he took Takeshita down. They worked each other's arms. Takeshita sent Dorada down to the mat and then offered his hand. He shook his hand when he got to his feet. Dorada rolled him up for two.
Dorada helped him to his feet. Takeshita immediately chopped him and Dorada flipped himself backwards. Takeshita hit him in the head repeatedly. Dorada chopped him and attempted two shoulder tackles. Takeshita directed him to do it again and followed Dorada and kicked him.
Dorada blocked a lariat and held his wrist while he chopped and kicked him. Dorada held his hand to walk the ropes, but Takeshita let go and walked away, causing Dorada to fall onto the ropes. Dorada used the ropes to bounce into an armdrag. Dorada followed with a hurricanrana. Takeshita rolled to the outside and then moved when Dorada went for a dive.
After the break, Dorada took Takeshita down with another hurricanrana. Takeshita went to the outside and Dorada connected with a moonsault from the top rope. Takeshita got in the ring and Dorada hit a 450 Splash. Takeshita went for a back body drop, but Dorada landed on his feet. Takeshita followed with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Dorada kicked out at 2.5. They exchanged blows. Dorada connects with a thrust kick. Takeshita caught him, but Dorada reversed into a Destroyer. Takeshita turned him inside out with a lariat, but Dorada kicked out.
Takeshita put Dorada on the turnbuckle and does a buckle bomb. Dorada put him on the turnbuckle and connected with a hurricanrana and followed with a 450 Splash, but Takeshita moved. Takeshita connected with a piledriver, but Dorada rolled Takeshita up while he was pinning him. Dorada kicked him in the shoulder and running Shooting Star, but Takeshita kicked out. Dorada put him on the turnbuckle again. They battle up top before Takeshita hit a lariat off the top rope and followed with a running knee strike. He hit Raging Fire for the win.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita