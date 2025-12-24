AEW Dynamite On 34th Street Results (12/24/2025): C2 Semifinalist Advances, Dynamite Diamond Ring Match, More

"AEW Dynamite On 34th Street" is back for the 2025 holiday season. Due to technical difficulties, our usual live coverage for AEW will continue next week. The episode was taped in Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, NY. This week, The Continental Classic continues, plus Bandido and Ricochet battle for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, marking the first time MJF will not be competing for the ring. Here are the results from the Christmas Eve edition of "Dynamite."

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita (13) defeated Orange Cassidy (6) by pinfall via Falcon Arrow to advance to the semifinals at Worlds End.

A video package hyped up the Worlds End Tag Team Title match between The Bang Bang Gang and FTR.

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mascara Dorada (6) def. Roderick Strong (3) by pinfall via Shooting Star Press.

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Statlander's AEW Worlds End opponent Jamie Hayter. Statlander says she gave Hayter the shot to inspire her, and she doesn't appreciate Hayter's behavior. Statlander says she's grown since Hayter last beat her and shows off her "Cosmic Killer" sleeves. Statlander blocks a lariat attempt. Both women get in each other's faces and are separated.

Singles Match: MJF def. Dustin Waller by submission via Fujiwara Armbar. After the match, MJF went to cut a promo but was interrupted by Hangman Page, and then Swerve. Hangman dared MJF to make his usual edgy promo. MJF drops his mic as Swerve and Hangman advance on him from the crowd. Before they can come to blows, security tries to stop them. They are unsuccessful. MJF escapes. Samoa Joe shows up on the video screen and says that the three men hate each other more than they hate him.

