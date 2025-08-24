Mercedes Mone Pulls Out Four-Way Win For 19th AEW TBS Title Defense At Forbidden Door

In all 455 days of her AEW TBS Championship reign, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone has never defended her TBS title in a multi-woman match before — that is, until Forbidden Door. Sunday, Mone locked up with AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and Stardom's Bozilla to defend her TBS Championship, and after a chaotic four-woman contest, Mone walked out of London's O2 Arena still the AEW TBS Champion.

Mone, despite being the champion, was Sunday's underdog as she went up against three stronger women in Persephone, Windsor, and Bozilla. The three strongwomen kicked Mone out of the match early on, and "The CEO" struggled to regain her lost ground as her high-flying moves were caught by the stronger Bozilla. Persephone and Windsor showed great promise in the early goings as they blended strength with agility, meeting every Apron Senton with a Suicide Dive. Bozilla's slow start, however, did not impede the STARDOM wrestler's momentum, as the 6-foot competitor forced her opponents to land top-rope dives to keep her down.

A four-person Superplex turned the tide for Mone, as she finally cinched in a Double Statement Maker on Persephone and Windsor. The hometown Windsor escaped, and locked in a Double Sharpshooter before Bozilla returned to flatten the competition. Bozilla nearly had the match won after a shocking Moonsault onto Persephone and Windsor, but Mone broke up the pin to gain the ire of the German. Mone escaped Bozilla with a Reverse Hurricanrana counter, but Windsor and Persephone were not far behind.

Windsor locked in a tight Sharpshooter on Persephone, only to be met with a Lungblower from Mone. Persephone snatched the champion, and looked for a Mone Maker before shifting to a Crucifix Powerbomb. Mone reversed with a roll-up pin counter for the victory.

As of writing, no new competitors have appeared for Mone's TBS title.