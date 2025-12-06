Athena Retains ROH Women's World Title At Final Battle, Eyes Three Years As Champion
Athena's reign as your #ForeverChampion remains intact as she defeated Persephone in the second match of what was billed as a double main event. It was also the third women's title match on the card.
The champion was accompanied by the newest M.I.T. member, Diamanté. Billie Starkz, who lost a shot to become the inaugural Women's Pure Champion in the opening bout, was nowhere to be found. In the early moments of the match, Athena sent Persephone to the mat and then slapped her in the back of the head before celebrating. She teased her with a test of strength when she got slapped in the face. Persephone attacked her on the outside. Diamanté distracted her so that Athena could jump on her from the steps.
Persephone spent a majority of the match focusing on Athena's back. They fought again on the outside. Persephone threw her on top of the announce table. She put her back in the ring and kicked her as Athena tried to get to her feet. They hit stereo clothesline and both women went down. They exchanged blows from their knees before eventually getting to their feet to slug each other. Athena kicked her in the face. Persephone sent her to the mat with a big boot.
Athena dove through the ropes onto Persephone. She went for another one, but was caught and tossed overhead. Persephone set up for a powerbomb, but Diamanté pulled her down. Persephone responded by taking her down and took both women down with a dive. Persephone sent Athena into the ring and landed a shotgun dropkick and pinned her for two. She continued focusing on Athena's back by hitting it repeatedly and putting her in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Athena eventually made it to the ropes.
Athena survives Persephone to remain ROH champion
Athena sent Persephone into the ropes and hit a leg hook after a springboard moonsault. Athena flipped Persephone over, but Persephone went for Razor's Edge. Athena had her on her shoulders, but Persephone grabbed the rope. Persephone went for Razor's Edge, but Athena reversed into a Koji Clutch. Persephone got to her feet, but Athena rolled through. Persephone rolled her up, but the champion got out. Athena covered her and went back to the Koji Clutch, but Persphone got to the rope. Athena kicked her hard in the chest while telling her she didn't belong her. Persephone suplexed her and hit the Northern Lights twice, before hitting a fallaway slam. Persephone speared Athena, but didn't cover her. She connected with Razor's Edge for 2.99. Persephone pummeled Athena's head and stomped her repeatedly in frustration. She went up top, but Athena suplexed her and followed with the O Face for the win.
After the match, Diamanté and Starkz celebrated in the ring with her. Athena is five days away from being champion for exactly three years.