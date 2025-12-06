Deonna Purrazzo Becomes First-Ever ROH Women's Pure Champion At Final Battle 2025

Deonna Purrazzo made history when she was crowned the inaugural ROH Women's Pure Champion after defeating Billie Starkz. She earned a spot in the finals of the tournament when Queen Aminata had to forfeit due to injury. Starkz defeated Yuka Sakazaki to advance.

Purrazzo forced the first rope break within 15 seconds. Starkz threw Purrazzo into the steel steps before sending her in the ring and worked her in the corner. Purrazzo kicked Starkz off the apron. Starkz sent her into the ringmpost and forearmed her repeatedly. Purrazzo sent her arm into the ringpost before flipping her overhead onto the floor. Purrazzo dropped Starkz back first into the commentary table. She put Starkz in the ring and put her in the Koji Clutch. Starkz got in some offense before both women went down. They exchanged blows until Starkz got put in the Fujiwara Armbar, forcing Starkz to use her second rope break.

Starkz put Purazzo in a sleeper before putting her in the backbreaker. She followed with an Alabama Slam on the apron and followed with a senton on to Purrazzo's back. She put Purrazzo back in the ring to connect with a swanton for two and a half. Starkz immediately put her in a chokehold, forcing her first rope break. Purrazzo suplexed her and hit a Gotch Style piledriver for a two count. She immediately put her in Venus de Milo and Starkz used her last rope break. Purazzo pulled Starkz's arms behind her over the rope and put her foot in her back. Starkz pulled her forward and guillotined her. Starkz followed with a dive, but Purrazzo rolled her up. She put her in Venus di Milo and kneed her in the face until she tapped.