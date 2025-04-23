ROH Officially Unveils New Women's Pure Championship Title Belt

The ROH women's division has a new title to fight for. Last Friday, in an interview segment with both Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata, Lexy Nair unveiled the new ROH Women's Pure Championship. A tournament will be held to crown the inaugural champion, with a first round matchup between Deeb and Aminata already being confirmed. Both women got into a heated verbal exchange after the announcement was made, with Deeb claiming she was the best pure wrestler in the world, and Aminata stating she's comfortable with being the underdog coming into the match.

A tournament will be held to crown the FIRST-EVER ROH Women's Pure Champion with the first round match being @amisylle vs. @SerenaDeeb! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/1cyOCcKRf4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2025

The Pure division has its own set of rules, with the attention being solely on pure wrestling. In any ordinary match under these rules, competitors receive three rope-breaks, a title change can occur via disqualification, no outside interference is allowed, and if a time-limit draw transpires, the decision goes to the judges. Additionally, a first closed-fist punch by a wrestler receives a warning, while the second closed-fist punch results in a disqualification.

Other entrants that will compete in the tournament have yet to be announced, but it remains to be seen if either Deeb or Aminata can make history by becoming the first ever ROH Women's Pure Champion, or if another star from the promotions deep women's roster will emerge victorious.