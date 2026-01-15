AEW Signs Former TNA Stable

Fresh off of acquiring the services of former TNA star Jake Something, now known as Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family, AEW has dipped back into the free agent pool and signed four more talents known for their work in Total Nonstop Action, The Rascalz.

It was officially confirmed on the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite" that the group would be coming soon to AEW, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select giving some extra details on how the deals for Desmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed all came together.

Sapp reported that The Rascalz have all signed multi-year deals with AEW, which were signed in the first week of January at the latest, though it's not known if they signed with the company before or after Jake Doyle did. TNA did attempt to retain the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, but AEW came in with a better offer which became the deciding factor. Both Miguel and Wentz's deals with TNA expired at the end of 2025, while Xavier and Reed were never under contract with the company, and while one member of the stable was reportedly determined to leave TNA, they all felt like they left TNA on good terms.

Reed in particular has been a name on a lot of people's lips over the past few days as he was originally set to compete on the January 15 episode of "TNA Impact," which will be the company's debut on AMC. He was supposed to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship, but the match was quietly pulled from advertisements earlier this week, clearing the way for him signing with AEW. Reed was reportedly willing to work the match with Slater as his farewell from TNA, but due to WWE potentially wanting Slater to appear on the company's European tour, the match was scrapped completely.