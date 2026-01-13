Backstage Update On Rascalz' TNA Contract Status, AMC Debut Match No Longer Advertised

In the weeks leading up to "TNA Impact's" first show on AMC, the two big matches advertised were Frankie Kazarian defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against former champion Mike Santana, and Leon Slater putting the X-Division Championship on the line against Myron Reed. Now, with only a few days to go, a big change has been made to the latter match that appears to be the result of a major shakeup with the TNA roster.

PWInsider reports that TNA is no longer advertising the Slater vs. Reed match, signaling that the bout is no longer taking place this Thursday. Over the last few days, TNA has quietly been removing references to the match on posts promoting Thursday's card, and Reed has no longer been featured in press releases for the show, though Slater remains mentioned.

Those within TNA believe the match was scrapped as a result of Reed's contract expiring with the promotion, something Reed himself has hinted at with his X bio, which states he is a "free agent." Reed isn't the only one though, as it is believed his Rascalz' stablemates, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Dezmond Xavier, have also departed the promotion.

Xavier, who re-joined TNA after being released from WWE in the fall of 2025, was reportedly not signed to the promotion and only working dates, while Wentz and Miguel's TNA deals are believed to have expired at the end of 2025. Though not part of the stable, Reed's significant other Killer Kelly is also a free agent after it was revealed earlier this week that her TNA contract had also expired. It's unknown what plans Reed, Xavier, Wentz, Miguel, and Kelly may have now that they have entered the free agent market.