Upcoming TNA Title Match Rescheduled For AMC Debut

Since former "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams snatched the TNA World Championship at "NXT" Battleground last May, the latter half of Mike Santana's 2025 career trajectory turned obsessive, as it became his life's work to bring the gold back to the its original promotion. When "The Realest" fulfilled his mission at Bound for Glory in October, it was a fervent moment not just for the new champion and his daughter, but for the entire company as well. But that hero's journey only lasted 32 days before Frankie Kazarian cashed in his half of his Call Your Shot Trophy to become the new world champion. Now, Santana will get his rematch for the title. But the date of when it will happen has moved up.

On this past Thursday's episode of "Impact," it was Santana who informed Kazarian that he only has 12 days to prepare, as these two will collide for the championship on the Thursday, January 15 premiere of "Thursday Night Impact" on AMC. Originally, this match was scheduled to happen at the promotion's first pay-per-view event of the year, Genesis, on Saturday, January 17. Also scheduled for the premiere event, the X-Division Champion, Leon Slater, will host his ninth title defense against Myron Reed. This will be Reed's second time challenging for the belt.

In December, TNA President, Carlos Silva, announced that the company would move its weekly flagship programming from AXS TV to AMC, with a new time slot of 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.