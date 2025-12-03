TNA President Carlos Silva Makes Official Statement On AMC Deal, TNA+ To Be Unaffected

TNA has announced that it will be moving to AMC in the New Year, and the promotion's president, Carlos Silva, has commented on the new television deal.

Starting January 15, 2026, TNA's Impact show — which airs on Thursdays — will broadcast on AMC from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Following the announcement, Silva, who was announced as the President at the end of last year , spoke proudly about the deal and stated that next year will be a huge one for the promotion.

"Today is a milestone day for TNA Wrestling and truly the next step in our story: Thursday Night iMPACT! will air on AMC, starting January 15, 2026, originating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Thanks to all the TNA fans, our staff and dedicated athletes in the ring, plus the Anthem board and investors, as well as our sponsors and partners. 2025 was record breaking .... 2026 will be even bigger on AMC!" said Silva.

The switch to AMC, TNA clarified, will not affect the TNA+ streaming platform, as users will be able to view TNA Impact on both AMC and the promotion's streaming site. The show will also air on AMC's own streaming platform, AMC+, giving TNA fans a host of ways to watch the weekly television show.

The new television deal with AMC will also not affect TNA Wrestling's ongoing partnership with WWE, which they announced at the beginning of the year. Silva stated in an interview that the deal with AMC was due in part to their partnership with WWE, which has seen stars from both promotions appear on each other's shows. The first show of the AMC era of TNA will be broadcast live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on January 15.