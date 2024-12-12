TNA Parent Company Anthem Sports Group Names New President

It's been a rollercoaster 2024 for TNA. Shortly after rebranding to TNA at the start of the year, the promotion's parent company, Anthem Sports Group, fired President Scott D'Amore, in a controversial move. Since then, however, TNA has seemingly righted the ship, a move largely credited to their working relationship with WWE that began in the spring.

Now, as 2024 wraps up, more changes for TNA are on the horizon. On Thursday, Anthem announced that executive Carlos Silva had agreed to become the new President of Anthem Sports Group, a position that will have him overseeing TNA, and other sports properties. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Carlos Silva is an incredible addition to our team, and his vast wealth of knowledge and experience in sports and television makes him the perfect choice to head Anthem Sports Group," Anthem CEO Leonard Asper said in a statement. "Throughout his career, he has overseen tremendous growth for some of the country's top brands, improving operating results and growing asset value. He has a track record of forging connections with major players across the sports and entertainment spectrum, and is a proven winner uniquely suited to build upon the growing success that Anthem Sports Group's properties have already enjoyed."

In his own statement, Silva expressed optimism about this new deal, even going as far as to mention TNA by name.

"Anthem Sports Group's diverse offerings represent a wide range of exciting opportunities for growth and development, and TNA Wrestling, Invicta FC, and Fight Network are each poised to make a major impact in their respective arenas," Silva said. "This is going to be an exciting new era for Anthem Sports Group, and I could not be more excited to lead this talented team as we move forward into the future."