Triple H Discusses WWE's Relationship With TNA, Working With Other Companies

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has delved into why WWE decided to partner with TNA Wrestling.

In the post-SummerSlam press conference, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the partnership with TNA. He explained that the partnership is to help WWE's stars get more opportunities and that they will partner with anyone that offers that.

"I think, as we've said before, we're open for business, whether that's what you see in 'NXT' with TNA, whether that's different international opportunities," he began. "We're going to look at what's best for WWE, but how does that benefit us, how does it benefit them? How does it benefit us? I think there's opportunities. If you look at 'NXT,' a lot of those kids are young and what they really need is repetitions. They need opportunities to go do — we can only create so many of them, so when we have opportunities to partner with others, help their business at the same, get them on a platform that's seen by so many more people. Use the power and strength of our brand across social media to help them."

He reiterated how the goal with the partnerships is to help young stars grow and improve, not just stars in WWE, but pro wrestling business as a whole.

"The world is different now. There aren't territories where you're out there working a couple of 100 days a year ... and I don't think anybody would want to. But, we all did it, but it's how everybody got to where they got to," said Triple H.

"The Game" highlighted that for young stars to grow, they will have to perform often and consistently in front of big crowds, which he feels can be achieved with partnerships like the one with TNA. The partnership, which began at the Royal Rumble, has been extended to WWE's developmental brand "WWE NXT," over the last few months.