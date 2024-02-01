TNA Champ Jordynne Grace Discusses How WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Came Together

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has discussed how her WWE debut came about at the Royal Rumble, and the days leading up to the show.

Grace recently spoke to "WrestlingNewsCo" and was asked when she found out about her appearance at the women's Royal Rumble match. She revealed that TNA chief Scott D'Amore informed her about WWE's interest in featuring her in the Rumble a week prior to the show.

"So Scott actually called me last Sunday, the weekend before and he had asked me if I would be okay with being in it. And I was just like, you know, obviously," revealed Grace. "So I found out just that week, it was a very kind of a, I guess a last minute thing, and I had just gotten back from the Orlando TNA taping. So I just like landed back home in Atlanta [when she was asked about appearing at the Rumble]."

Grace said that things moved quickly then on, with her traveling to Orlando, Florida once again for the Royal Rumble.

"I did my physical and all the medical stuff on Monday and then just kind of waited around a couple days for everything to be approved and then I got my flight Wednesday night and Thursday night I was back in Orlando," said the TNA star.

She added that she enjoyed trolling Twitter/X by posting videos of her house on the day of the Royal Rumble when she was not actually home. Grace said that she had hoped that the news of her appearance at the Royal Rumble wouldn't be leaked, which actually came true. Jordynne Grace was in the ring for around 19 minutes in the women's Royal Rumble match, and had the crowd cheering for her vociferously before being thrown out by Bianca Belair.