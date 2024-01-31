TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace Discusses Her WWE Royal Rumble Experience

On Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, TNA's Jordynne Grace entered the women's Rumble match as a surprise entrant. In an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion spoke about her Rumble experience and crossing paths with her recent onscreen rival Naomi (known as Trinity in TNA).

"It was so special because we did the first re-branded TNA event, Hard to Kill," Grace said. "We did that in front of a sold-out crowd at the Palms in Vegas. And then we went from doing that to doing it at essentially — I believe it was sold out — a sold-out Tropicana [Field] in front of 50,000 people. So just to go from that to that, I mean, I don't cry often, but I definitely teared up when we found out that we were going to be doing that together. She is an incredible person. She deserves the entire world."

Grace, who became the second wrestler in history to enter a women's Rumble match while contracted to TNA, mentioned she was the sole TNA representative backstage at Florida's Tropicana Field for the Rumble. However, she did cross paths with various individuals who used to work for the promotion, including Chris Park (Abyss), Petey Williams, and AJ Styles. Regarding her interactions with the current WWE women's locker room, Grace said she received positive responses after her Rumble appearance. When asked to describe her Rumble experience in one word, Grace replied, "Unreal."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "WrestlingNewsCo" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.