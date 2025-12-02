TNA President Carlos Silva Confirms Status Of WWE Relationship, Talks New AMC TV Deal

More details continue to emerge regarding the TNA-AMC deal announced earlier today, with "Thursday Night iMPACT" slated to broadcast on the former "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men" network in 2026. TNA President Carlos Silva appeared on "Busted Open Radio" this morning to discuss the agreement, and he affirmed that the partnership with WWE is slated to continue.

"Absolutely," Silva responded after being asked if the two companies would continue working together. "It's a big part of helping us get this deal. It's a big part of, now, being able to almost give back a little, and provide a big platform for some of those superstars as well."

Silva stated that TNA plans to continue its growth in 2026 and WWE is set to be a continuing part of that. Additionally, he revealed how the news was broken to the TNA roster this morning, with everyone being shown a video clip via conference call.

"We wanted everyone to hear it from us," Silva said of the good news. "There was emotion there from everyone. Everyone knows, everyone knows how hard it's been to get here. So that's the good part. The bad part now is we've got pressure and we've gotta perform and we've gotta keep getting bigger."

"Thursday Night iMPACT" will make its AMC debut on January 15 with a show in the area of Dallas, Texas. Silva also confirmed that TNA will hold its Genesis pay-per-view two days later in the same area. So far, the only thing announced for the show is that former WWE star Fandango, who now wrestles in TNA as JDC, will have his final match.

