Former WWE Star Fandango Confirms When He Will Retire From In-Ring Competition

Former WWE wrestler Fandango – or, as he's been known in recent years, Dirty Dango – initially became recognized in WWE after a stint on "NXT," with his breakout match taking place at WrestleMania 29 against Chris Jericho. In the aforementioned bout, Fandango ended up defeating Jericho, who was one of the biggest stars in WWE at the time, and the moment became one of the biggest of Fandango's tenure in the promotion.

Since his 2021 release from WWE, Dango has competed on the independent circuit as well as TNA, NWA, and a one-off return to "NXT" earlier this year. However, during the latest episode of "TNA Impact," he announced that he'll be retiring very soon.

"I decided that after Genesis in January, I'll be retiring from in-ring action," he revealed during a promo segment on the show. "I didn't want to just throw this at you guys out here, but I wanted to do it here in Orlando, in this arena, Full Sail, because this place means the world to me."

Dango then took in the chants from the crowd while expressing how grateful he is for the last 27 years he's been in the wrestling industry, and how grateful he is for the fans, WWE, and TNA.

"I've spent a lot of time being ungrateful in this business, but right now? I'm telling you that I am very grateful for my last couple of years in TNA," he admitted. "This is the best locker room I've ever been in, and I truly mean that from the bottom of my heart."

Fandango unfortunately won't be the only wrestler to retire in 2026, as WWE Superstar AJ Styles also announced that he'll hang his boots up next year as well.