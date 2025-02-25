Former WWE Star Fandango Reflects On Unexpected Return To NXT As Member Of TNA Roster

After nearly three years away from WWE, TNA star JDC, the artist formerly known as Fandango, was back in familiar stomping grounds, appearing on two straight weeks of "NXT" television. The former NXT Tag Team Champion worked a brief program with Heritage Cup holder Lexis King, and though JDC was unable to unseat King, he was greeted warmly by the fans, who sang along to his classic Fandango theme.

Appearing on a "Monopoly Events" Q&A with Breezango partner Tyler Breeze, JDC revealed that the process of working out his "NXT" appearance was very simple.

"A few weeks ago, I was having dinner with my family, some friends over in WWE called and said 'Hey, can you be in Orlando for TV next week?'" JDC said. "I said 'Sure, of course.'"

JDC was complimentary of King and their work together, and ultimately described his return to WWE as a good experience. In fact, the only thing the former Fandango seemed concerned about going into it was how the fans would react to him.

"For the first week, I was a little trepidatious and nervous about people kind of remembering me," JDC said. "The Fandango music hit, crowd went...It gave me goosebumps. It was an emotional day for me, being out of WWE for four years. To go back...I was with the company for fifteen years. I did the promo segment week one, came back, had a match last week for the Heritage Cup. Really good match. Good to see everybody. [With] WWE, you see people every day. It's a routine. It's kind of like groundhog day. And then you leave that environment, come back, and it feels like everything's just kind of the same where you left it. Everything's kind of just...the machine keeps rolling on."

