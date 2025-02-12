Lexis King Defends WWE NXT Heritage Cup Under Simplified Rules

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King recently announced the simplification of the rules for the match, stripping it of its British Rounds format and turning it into a traditional one-fall match. The rule change has worked wonders for King, who defended the cup under the lessened strictures on Tuesday.

King defeated TNA star and former WWE 24/7 Champion JDC, known to WWE fans as "Fandango." JDC dominated for much of the opening but King was able to withstand much of JDC's offense to hit his trademark Coronation for the win.

King initially won the cup on December 17, but the controversial nature of his win, which saw former cup holder Charlie Dempsey disqualified following a shocking betrayal by his father William Regal. King and Dempsey spent much of the following weeks wrestling for the cup before King was able to win the cup in a Sudden Death Rules match against Dempsey on January 7, cementing his reign. Following another successful defense of the cup against Dempsey on January 21, King announced the new rules.