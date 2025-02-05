Former WWE NXT Tag Champion FKA Fandango Returns To Challenge Heritage Cup Holder

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and current TNA star JDC, formerly known as Fandango, made a surprising return during "WWE NXT." He returned to interrupt Lexis King's promo and challenge for the Heritage Cup during next week's show.

King had emerged to gloat after retaining his title over Charlie Dempsey under British Rounds Rules two weeks ago, revealing that he would be stripping away that rule-set moving forward in lieu of single-fall matches like his prior defense against Dempsey at "New Year's Evil." His next challenger, JDC, was returning to the brand with which he won his only title, reigning as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Tyler Breeze in 2020. It was one that came towards the end of his 15-year run with the company as he departed in 2021, having previously made his main roster debut to upset Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29. He's since claimed that he was tipped to win the Intercontinental Championship in the months following, had it not been for an ill-timed concussion which he didn't disclose, thus causing him to have heat. Upon leaving WWE, JDC worked the independent circuit including NWA and GCW under the name "Dirty Dango." He returned to TNA in 2022 having previously made appearances with the company between 2002-04 as Johnny Curtis, incorporating the two names together into JDC (Johnny "Dango" Curtis) as he aligned with The System in June last year.