Former WWE Star Fandango Reveals Why He Didn't Win Intercontinental Championship

Following his call-up to WWE's main roster in 2013, Fandango seemed to be in line for a big push. After Fandango defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29, WWE began plotting Fandango's path toward capturing the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, those plans were later derailed.

During a recent appearance on "K100," the former WWE Superstar explained how his attempt to hide a concussion resulted in WWE nixing their plans for his future title run. "They were getting ready to put the [Intercontinental] title on me in a triple threat match at one of the pay-per-views post-WrestleMania. I got a concussion wrestling Great Khali. I didn't tell the office about it, and I got a lot of heat for it," Fandango said.

The match between The Great Khali and Fandango resulted in a count-out victory for "The Punjabi Playboy." The following night, Fandango wrestled Zack Ryder at a "WWE SmackDown" taping. After coming back from his match with Ryder, though, Fandango unintentionally revealed he was concussed.

"Sometimes when you get knocked out, you go back to where you actually got knocked out. Your wires get all f***ed up. So, I stooged myself off and they're like, 'Oh, you worked Khali last [night] on the show.' And I'm like, 'Well, that's when I got knocked out.' And they're like, 'Well, you didn't tell us.' This is when they started implementing the protocols for concussions, which makes sense."

While Fandango says he was a "different cat" back in 2013, he now understands WWE's frustrations when he failed to report his concussion when it initially happened.

