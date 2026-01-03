WWE SmackDown Results 1/2 - Women's United States Championship On The Line, Ambulance Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 2, 2026, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

As "SmackDown" reverts back to its three hour format, the first WWE show of 2026 will see Chelsea Green put the Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca on the December 23 episode of "NXT" when she defends against Giulia. Tensions between Green and Giulia have been on the rise over the course of the last several weeks, with Green having dethroned Giulia as Women's United States Champion on the November 7 episode of "SmackDown".

Aleister Black and Damian Priest look to settle their differences once and for all tonight when they collide with one another in an Ambulance Match. Priest holds wins over Black from the August 1 episode of "SmackDown" and a Mixed Tag Team Match that also involved Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega on the December 12 episode of the show. Meanwhile, Black emerged victorious against Priest in a regular match and a Last Man Standing Match on the September 5 and October 10 episodes of "SmackDown" respectively.

Speaking of Ripley, she will be joining forces with her close ally IYO SKY, her former rival Charlotte Flair, and Flair's tag team partner Alexa Bliss to square off against Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and reigning Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match. As Ripley and SKY have been after Asuka and Kairi Sane over the course of the last several weeks due to mounting personal tensions, all eight women met one another in the 2025 Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 with SKY, Ripley, Flair, Bliss, and AJ Lee scoring a win over Legend, Jax, Asuka, Sane, and Becky Lynch.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre will share which stipulations he's chosen for his Three Stages Of Hell Match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes next Friday as per his agreement to return as an active member of the "SmackDown" roster now that he's apologized to referee Dan Engler and paid the fine he owes.