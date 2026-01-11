Matt Hardy Hints At TNA Adopting A 'Cinematic Feel' With Move To AMC

With shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Walking Dead" on its lineup, AMC has established itself as a television channel that isn't afraid to bring drama to the viewers. According to Matt Hardy, TNA could continue that trend when the wrestling promotion officially joins the AMC family later this week.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt elaborated upon his previous statement about TNA's move to AMC possibly resulting in an upward shift in its perception amongst wrestling fans. In the process, he also laid out his expectations for TNA's TV presentation moving forward.

"I think TNA is going to look like a major player," he said. "I think it is something where there would be some people to go like, 'Hey, this is like a different kind of wrestling. It's more of what I think the traditional pro wrestling is.' Maybe have a little sports entertainment rolled in on it, rolled together with it. I think there's going to be some people that say, 'I don't know, man. It seems like this is the next best thing following WWE.' I think there'll be some people that will have that mindset."

When asked how content labeled as "traditional" could simultaneously be "different," Matt pointed to a theatrical approach being taken in the design and production stages. "I know there's already talk about doing stuff a lot more cinematic, some of the vignettes we do and character introductions," he said. "We're on AMC and they have all these great shows like Breaking Bad, Walking Dead. If we can have a cinematic feel to the show as well, I think that would be something we can start doing to carve out our own identity."