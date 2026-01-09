Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

According to reports, Ali's preceding contract expired at the end of 2025. When asked what convinced him to re-sign with TNA, Ali credited a variety of factors.

"I know other people like security, they like the people they work with, your bosses, I get that," Ali said. "I'm a little unique and this might sound arrogant. I'm just being honest ... I feel like I've done so much in the game, but I've never really transcended to that next level. And the question is constantly why? Why doesn't Ali resonate in that level? People bring up cool stuff I've done all the time. I'm not satisfied yet, so to me, the investment and the decision wasn't just how do I take care of my family, but it's like how do I make sure that I maximize whatever time I have left in my career. I'm not the oldest guy out there, but I'm not the youngest either. So I have this thought process of this battle against time."

With the sands of time running in the back of his mind, Ali noted that he is particularly keen on ensuring that his home promotion is open to hearing his creative ideas, and moreover, utilizing him in a meaningful way.

"I want to make sure that I'm on the field that I'm able to make a play," he said. Fortunately, Ali's time in TNA has been well spent so far from his perspective, with TNA creative team member Tommy Dreamer often backing Ali's ideas and letting them play out.

Next week, Ali will be appear on TNA's debut on AMC and AMC+, which comes as a part of a new multi-year media rights agreement with the respective network. The exact length of Ali's own agreement with TNA is unclear.

