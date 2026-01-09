Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling
Ahead of TNA Wrestling's debut on AMC, former X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali has confirmed his status with the company.
During a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Ali revealed that he recently inked a new deal with TNA. "Just a few days ago, I officially re-signed with TNA Wrestling. TNA, Mustafa Ali, AMC, there was an agreement," he said. "So yeah, breaking news. I have re-signed. I'm very, very happy with that. TNA management, Carlos [Silva], Tommy [Dreamer], everybody top to bottom has just been very supportive. I don't want to say they see the vision, I bring them this idea and I've earned it I feel like, but there's so much trust from them."
Ali made his first TNA appearance in January 2024 through a vignette promising to bring his presidential-like campaign to TNA. In his official in-ring debut, Ali then dethroned Chris Sabin as X-Division Champion, cementing himself as a serious player in TNA. Ali's reign spanned 148 days, with successful title defenses over the likes of Jake Something, Amazing Red, and Ace Austin, before coming to an end at TNA Slammiversary 2024. Ali's initial TNA run wrapped up shortly after as well after Nic Nemeth defeated him on "iMPACT."
In January 2025, Ali returned to TNA with the aim of securing its World Championship. That goal ultimately didn't materialize, though Ali did follow through with his intention to lead something through the formation of Order 4.
Ali Explains Why He Inked New Deal With TNA
According to reports, Ali's preceding contract expired at the end of 2025. When asked what convinced him to re-sign with TNA, Ali credited a variety of factors.
"I know other people like security, they like the people they work with, your bosses, I get that," Ali said. "I'm a little unique and this might sound arrogant. I'm just being honest ... I feel like I've done so much in the game, but I've never really transcended to that next level. And the question is constantly why? Why doesn't Ali resonate in that level? People bring up cool stuff I've done all the time. I'm not satisfied yet, so to me, the investment and the decision wasn't just how do I take care of my family, but it's like how do I make sure that I maximize whatever time I have left in my career. I'm not the oldest guy out there, but I'm not the youngest either. So I have this thought process of this battle against time."
With the sands of time running in the back of his mind, Ali noted that he is particularly keen on ensuring that his home promotion is open to hearing his creative ideas, and moreover, utilizing him in a meaningful way.
"I want to make sure that I'm on the field that I'm able to make a play," he said. Fortunately, Ali's time in TNA has been well spent so far from his perspective, with TNA creative team member Tommy Dreamer often backing Ali's ideas and letting them play out.
Next week, Ali will be appear on TNA's debut on AMC and AMC+, which comes as a part of a new multi-year media rights agreement with the respective network. The exact length of Ali's own agreement with TNA is unclear.
