Big Update On TNA Contract Status Of Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali

Even with Bound for Glory and a potential TV deal taking up oxygen, TNA has plenty of other things to concern them. Chief among them is the fact that several contracts for TNA stars are reportedly set to come up at the end of the year, including their respective Tag Team Champions The Hardys and IInspiration, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, and Cedric Alexander. Now another big name can be added to the list.

Fightful Select reports that Mustafa Ali's contract is also set to expire at the end of the year. Like the aforementioned names, Ali has become a focal point of TNA TV over the last year, leading the stable Order 4 against The System, and even competing in his old stomping grounds of "WWE NXT," where he challenged Ethan Page for the North American Championship on "NXT vs. TNA Showdown" earlier this month.

As for what direction Ali may be leaning with his impending free agency, it is said that he is keeping all of his options on the table, though his recent return to "NXT" has some wondering if a full-time return to WWE could be in the cards. Ali had previously worked for WWE from 2016 to 2023, when he was unexpectedly released just days before he was set to challenge for the NXT North American Championship. It was noted he was welcomed back to the Performance Center during his recent feud with Page and that NXT" figurehead Shawn Michaels is still believed to be an advocate for Ali, as he was prior to Ali's release.