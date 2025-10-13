Update On The Contract Status Of Several TNA Stars

As the end of 2025 is rapidly approaching, it also means that TNA are nearing the time of year where a number of their performers are at the end of their respective contracts. In 2024, TNA bid farewell to the likes of Josh Alexander, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Rhino, KUSHIDA, and Jade Chung, with Jordynne Grace wrapping up her time with TNA at the beginning of 2025, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer assessed the direction of some current TNA stars who are nearing the end of their deals.

It was already established that the likes of The Hardys and The IInspiration are nearing the end of their deals and that TNA would like to retain their services given that they are both in possession of the TNA Tag Team and TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships. With that said, another group who are nearing the end of their deals are The Rascalz, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, who now have the chance to reunite with former stablemate Wes Lee as he was recently released by WWE.

One man who Meltzer believes could be on the way to WWE is Laredo Kid, who recently announced that he had left TNA after working for the company on and off since 2017. Meltzer believes that Kid is signing a deal with WWE as part of AAA, a company Kid has been a part of long before WWE purchased them earlier this year, and even before TNA announced a working partnership with them in the 2010s. Meltzer claims that Kid will most likely be reuniting with Octagon Jr., who is also under a contract with WWE through working for AAA.

There is one performer who Meltzer can see moving away from TNA and any company associated with them and that's Cedric Alexander. Given his history with the team now known as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, combined with how highly MVP has spoken about him in recent months, that AEW would be the logical destination for Alexander. Meltzer sees the up side in this move as it allows The Hurt Syndicate to work trios matches without forcing MVP to wrestle, and Alexander could work a strong match with a lot of the AEW roster thanks to his history with a number of them in PWG and ROH. However, Meltzer doesn't think AEW needs to sign anyone right now unless they are a needle mover, which Alexander isn't, meaning that he would get lost in the shuffle if a Hurt Syndicate reunion didn't work out.