MVP Would Love To Bring Ex-Hurt Business Star To AEW, But 'We Don't Do The Hiring'

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After booting MJF out of the group, The Hurt Syndicate is back to its original lineup of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. According to MVP, the three remaining members, including himself, aren't currently shopping for new ones. However, that doesn't necessarily eliminate the possibility of making a change at the right time in the future.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone, MVP addressed the potential of realigning with Cedric Alexander, who appeared in the stable's original iteration, called The Hurt Business, in WWE. "We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don't do the hiring," MVP said. "That's a Tony Khan question. But in terms of having another member, that's something we've always been open to. One of the things that we've said consistently is because of who we are and how old we are, the thought of adding another member is usually adding someone who's younger and could benefit from the association with us, that could be elevated by us. That's how Cedric came to be a part of us initially."

As a part of The Hurt Business in WWE, Alexander enjoyed one reign as WWE Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Benjamin. In the present day, Alexander is reportedly signed to TNA Wrestling for an unknown period of time. Through TNA's partnership with WWE, Alexander also appeared in TNA's recent invasion of the "WWE NXT" brand.

"We need a high flyer," MVP added. "Shelton's too big and I don't know if you've seen him lately, but he looks like he's 280 pounds shredded. He can still move like that, but now he's more of a tank rather than an F-35 or whatever."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Varsallone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.