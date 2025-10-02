Hurt Syndicate And Gates Of Agony Set For AEW Street Fight

Gates of Agony and Ricochet, now known as The Demand, and The Hurt Syndicate will face off in a street fight next week on "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The challenge was put forth by MVP to Ricochet on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" after Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

After hyping up his hometown crowd, MVP said that The Demand may have got the victory over them at All Out, but it was MVP who took the pin, not Bobby Lashley or Shelton Benjamin. The leader of The Hurt Syndicate apologized to the crowd for losing, then put forth the "Title Tuesday" six-man, no disqualification street fight challenge, to which Ricochet accepted.

As of this writing, the only other match announced for the homecoming special for AEW is a tag team match pitting the champions, Brody King and Bandido, against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. The Daily's Place show is moving to Tuesday next week, October 7, due to the MLB playoffs.