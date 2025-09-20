Ricochet Pins MVP, Picks Up Win Over Hurt Syndicate Alongside GOA At AEW All Out 2025

Ricochet and the Gates of Agony were able to pull out a victory over The Hurt Syndicate at AEW All Out on Saturday. The feud between Ricochet and the faction intensified after he, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun interfered at Forbidden Door and cost Hurt Syndicate the tag team championships.

The Hurt Syndicate remained in control for quite some time throughout the beginning of the match and MVP was the legal man for a lot of the bout, as well. Kaun started to target MVP's knee, however, just as commentary started to mention the faction leader's various knee surgeries.

Shelton Benjamin threw Kaun and Ricochet around with suplexes and even hit one on both of his opponents at the same time. Bobby Lashley hit a huge spear on Liona and followed up with another one to Kaun, the legal man in the match at that point, but Ricochet broke up the pin with a 450 Splash. Outside of the ring, Lashley went to hit Liona with a spear to attempt to send him through the barricade, but Liona blocked him with a chair shot. Liona went to slam Lashley on the chair, but caught a flying knee from Benjamin instead.

The opponents brawled on the outside while Ricochet and MVP were still on the inside, until Ricochet flew over the top turnbuckle to take out The Hurt Syndicate. Back inside the ring, Kaun held MVP up and Ricochet hit a Spirit Gun on him for the victory.