WWE Releases ID, EVOLVE & NXT Talents, Including Former Men's North American Champion

Following on from the news that Lance Anoa'i was departing WWE, it has emerged that an entire crop of talent from "WWE NXT," including two-time North American Champion Wes Lee, has also been released from the promotion.

Anoa'i confirmed his departure in a post on social media, and it had since been reported via BodySlam's Cory Hays and Fightful Select that the current round of departures extended to Lee, Stevie Turner, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden "BJ" Ray, and Jamar Hampton. Many of the departures come from the extended developmental programs, with only Turner and Lee having spent a considerable time with the promotion.

Turner in particular had been present on TV both as a co-Assistant General Manager with Robert Stone, and having been appointed the General Manager, self-styled as "Prime Minister," of "WWE Evolve." She also confirmed her departure via social media, writing: "My time with WWE has come to an end. I've had a brilliant time and I'm so excited for the future. See you soon!"

Knox, who had featured primarily under the name "Drake Starks" during Season One of "WWE LFG," also posted on social media to confirm his departure. He said that he was released from the company "effective immediately," thanking those he worked with at the Performance Center while saying he would be available for booking in 30 days time – per the standard with WWE developmental departures.

Though not mentioned in initial reporting of the releases, Zara Zakher took to social media to announce her WWE ID deal had expired and she would be taking a step back from wrestling. With her included the total, at the time of writing, of releases on Friday came to 10.