Major Update On WWE Contract Status Of Roman Reigns Family Member Lance Anoa'i

A member of the vast Samoan Dynasty announced his departure from WWE on Friday. Lance Anoa'i, who never officially appeared on-screen in WWE since his signing, reportedly due to injury, announced that he was gone from the company on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Anoa'i alluded to his injuries in his post and said he "didn't have the best of luck" since he arrived.

"I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I've worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let's get back to work!" he posted, alongside "30 days," seemingly meaning a 30 day non-compete clause. He also provided an email address for promotors and other professional inquiries.

Anoa'i, a former MLW tag team champion, signed with WWE in the summer of 2024, though news of his signing didn't emerge until later that year, as he was on the sideline with an injury. At the time, a Fightful Select report claimed that Anoa'i wouldn't be cleared to compete for "a while." In the summer of 2025, it was reported that Anoa'i was shelved with another injury. No details regarding either of his injuries were ever made public.

In addition to his work on the independent scene, mostly with MLW where he won the MLW World Tag Team Championships alongside Juicy Finau, Anoa'i also made sporadic appearances in WWE. He debuted as an enhancement talent in a losing effort against The Ascension in January 2015. His most recent WWE appearance came on a May 2019 episode of "WWE Raw" in a match against Shane McMahon, where he was attacked by Drew McIntyre outside of the ring and his cousin, Roman Reigns, made the save.