- Above is the 22nd episode of "I Just Love Kicks" with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, courtesy of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The UUDD Champion goes on an international search to find new kicks to match his gear for the recent WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which saw him retain the WWE Title over Kevin Owens.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Kansas City, MO for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. EC3

* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

WWE Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Indie star Lance Anoa'i appeared on tonight's WWE RAW for a segment with Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre and cousin Roman Reigns. Lance is the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu.

As seen below, Shane brought Anoa'i to RAW to further the feud with Reigns, which will see them face each other in a singles match at WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia next month. After McIntyre destroyed Anoa'i on the outside, Shane brought him back into the ring and won a quick singles match. The post-match angle saw Reigns save his cousin from a double team attack. Reigns took out McIntyre and worked over Shane until McIntyre pulled him to safety. The segment ended with Reigns checking on Lance in the corner.

Below are a few shots from the angle:

A member of the Samoan dynasty is about to face @shanemcmahon on #RAW... but who will it be?! pic.twitter.com/pMBMDRKF3b — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019