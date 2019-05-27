WWE taped the following matches tonight in Kansas City, MO for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3
* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
