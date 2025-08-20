Backstage Updates On Injuries To AEW Star Jamie Hayter & WWE NXT Signee Lance Anoa'i

AEW star Jamie Hayter and "WWE NXT" signee Lance Anoa'i are both still on the sidelines after suffering injuries, but Fightful Select provided updates on them both via the "Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast" when WWE and AEW fans inquired about their statuses. According to Sean Ross Sapp, AEW was hoping Hayter wouldn't be out this long, and he also heard Hayter herself was hoping to be back by now, ahead of Forbidden Door.

Hayter worked through an injury during Thekla's debut, where "The Toxic Spider" took her out on the May 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" with much smoke and mirrors. Hayter's last match was at Double or Nothing in a losing effort to Mercedes Mone in the final of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The nature of Hayter's injury has not yet been disclosed, and it was also reported her injury affected the build to All In Texas, as she was set to feud with the former Stardom talent.

As for Anoa'i, Sapp said on the Q&A that he had a few setbacks after getting injured after signing with WWE last summer, though news of his signing broke last November. He was assumed to be sidelined well into this year, but reportedly suffered another injury and remained hurt over the summer. Like Hayter, further information about the former MLW star's injuries has not been reported. There have been no timelines given for Anoa'i's debut or Hayter's return.