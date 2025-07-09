Report: Injury To Former AEW Women's Champ Jamie Hayter Impacted Build For All In 2025

An injury to former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter impacted the build to AEW's biggest show of the year, All In Texas, according to a new report. While AEW President Tony Khan alluded to injuries that impacted the lead-up and build to various storylines ahead of the show, Fightful Select confirmed on Wednesday ahead of "AEW Dynamite" that the injury Hayter sustained at Double or Nothing had a big impact.

Hayter was set to feud with former Stardom talent Thekla upon her debut in AEW. Thekla appeared on "Dynamite" to attack Hayter on the May 28 episode, just after Double or Nothing and Hayter's loss in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The former women's champion suffered an undisclosed injury during the match and hasn't been cleared to wrestle since. There is currently no word on when she could return to action.

According to Fightful, at the time of Hayter's injury, creative had been kept quiet regarding Thekla's debut. Her first appearance was put together in a way that Hayter could participate and be taken out, and the outlet reported the hope was that the story could be picked up upon Hayter's return. Fightful noted that Hayter has missed more time than AEW initially expected, though there is still hope their feud can happen.

Since attacking Hayter on "Dynamite," "The Toxic Spider" has gone on to face the likes of Queen Aminata and Lady Frost. She's teamed up alongside ROH Women's Champion Athena, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Julia Hart on episodes of "AEW Collision."