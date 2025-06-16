Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW Star Jamie Hayter

This year's Owen Hart Cup came down to Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter on the women's side, with Mone going on to earn the title shot. Though she lost, Hayter was quickly set up for a feud against Thekla, but a new report from Fightful Select indicates that Hayter hasn't been able to get cleared for full in-ring activity.

Following Hayter's match at AEW Double or Nothing, the outlet contacted the wrestler to ask about her health and injury status, with Hayter stating that she was "okay." The segment with Thekla played out shortly after, though the lights were turned off for some of Thekla's attack. This was reportedly because Hayter wasn't totally cleared and the company had to work around the issue.

Additionally, Hayter was not present for last week's four-hour block of "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision." Sources within the promotion relayed that she would've been used if she'd been available, hinting that she was dealing with an injury. Still, people inside AEW are said to be "hopeful" that Hayter won't be out for long.

The beatdown segment with Hayter took place on May 28 and served as the AEW debut for Thekla. She's since wrestled on consecutive Wednesday episodes of "AEW Collision," defeating Lady Frost and Queen Aminata, while the match against Hayter seems to be temporarily on hold.

Suffering two herniated discs in her back in 2023, Hayter considered retiring from wrestling while recovering from the injury, but she persisted and made her return in August 2024. After coming back, Hayter won a feud against Saraya, lost in the finals of a tournament near the end of 2024, and traded wins with Julia Hart before entering the Owen Hart Cup in the spring.