AEW's Jamie Hayter Discusses Doubts During Injury Recovery

Jamie Hayter made a triumphant return to AEW at All In in Wembley Stadium. The former AEW Women's Champion had been out of action for over a year. In a new interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Close-Up, Hayter said that her lengthy hiatus was as punishing on her spirit as it was on her body.

"Sometimes it wasn't necessarily the injury, it was 'I don't know if I want to.' It got to a point where I didn't even know if wanted to do it again," Hayter explained. "I don't know why. I think it was just the pain and everything that happened...It was almost like I needed to find myself again. Find my purpose and find my passion to do things again."

"When the pain from my injury subsided a little bit, that's when I could see the light a little more...When the pain subsided I could start moving again," Hayter said, as the former champion feels she is at her happiest when she is able to move unencumbered, and sure enough returning to wrestling reinvigorated her. "The first time I got back into a ring, I felt alive again."

Hayter lost her women's title in May of last year, but had to receive special permission from the AEW medical staff, as she suffered a serious injury before the loss. Updates on Hayter were few and far between, until All In, when Hayter returned to the company to clear the ring of the trash-talking Saraya and her family on the PPV's pre-show. Hayter competed in her first match since the injury on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite."