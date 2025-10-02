BJ Ray Announces He's Had Surgery After Wrestling Both WWE LFG Seasons With Injuries

The outspoken BJ Ray has been a thorn in the side of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, as well as a standout presence on both seasons of "WWE LFG." It turns out, Ray was not even at 100% for the show.

"Yes... ever since my return on LFG season one I have been competing with a 100% torn rotator cuff and labrum," Ray wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The surgeon asked me 'Bro how have you been wrestling, the only thing holding your shoulder together is your muscle fibers'. I told em 'The show must go on'. That's right, I wrestled both seasons of LFG basically not even able to wrestle because I knew that my personality was more than any other contender had."

Ray said that he has no regrets about aggravating the injury with two seasons' worth of wrestling, and that he's already on the road to a full recovery.

"I will be back in no time and actually and able to lift my arm without it feeling detached from my body. Appreciate the love," Ray continued. "As the ratings machine, I felt it was my duty to still be out there putting on for y'all. As well as the WWE and A&E asking me to push through as 25% of myself, because they knew how many views I drew. We will be back in no time baby!"

Ray was infamously the subject of Bully Ray's ire during "WWE LFG," as Ray didn't feel the rookie Ray was genuine in his interactions with the former TNA World Champion.