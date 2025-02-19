Bully Ray Discusses Viral WWE LFG Moment With Person Who Pissed Undertaker Off Day 1
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has explained in detail why he clashed with WWE LFG star BJ Ray, claiming that he also angered The Undertaker.
The tag team legend recently spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he was asked about his now-viral disagreement with BJ Ray. Bully Ray said BJ Ray irritated him right from the get-go.
"When I met all the future greats, I could tell instantly that he wasn't extending his hand to me in a genuine way. He was extending his hand to me in an ass-kissing, trying-to-get-himself-over way — for all the wrong reasons. It takes me a second to read somebody, and I read this kid, and I told him, 'You earn the right to shake my hand.' Everything that he said ... he's one of those young, brash guys, he's almost like a Logan Paul-esque or Mike 'The Miz-esque' kind of personality, where he just says whatever he wants, has absolutely no filter, and you can't wait to see him get smacked in the mouth."
Ray revealed that The Undertaker — a fellow judge on the show — was also not pleased with BJ Ray's behavior.
"Not only was I genuinely pissed off, but he pissed off The Undertaker. Like, you pissed off The Undertaker on day one, and when I say pissed off, Ariel, I'm not kidding around. If the cameras weren't rolling, I wonder what would have happened to this kid," Ray added.
The Undertaker had talked about the BJ Ray incident recently, stating that he was put off by the LFG star's attitude.
Ray says nobody messes with him
Bully Ray, who is ever-outspoken about his beliefs in the pro wrestling business, added vehemently that no one dares to mess with him in the industry.
"Nobody — and I mean nobody — screws with me in the wrestling business," he declared.
Ray, a veteran in the business who broke into the industry in the early '90s, has seen many stars come and go. He believes that upcoming stars like BJ Ray need to be "smartened up" about the business. Ray recalled an incident with The Undertaker in which a mistake he made in the ring led to a lesson from "The Deadman" — a teaching moment he now hopes to impart to future stars.
"Every once in a while, somebody has to get educated, somebody's got to get smartened up, somebody has to be sat down, and you explain to them, you try to educate them on why they should conduct themselves in a better way," he said. "How do I know this? Because I remember a night in 2001 when I cracked The Undertaker with a chair to the back of his head, splitting him open. He had to get eight staples. When I got back to the locker room, I fully expected to have to fight The Undertaker and defend myself. But you know how he handled it? He sat me down like a gentleman and explained to me why mistakes like that could not happen anymore."
Ray recently stated that he's enjoyed being a part of LFG, particularly watching The Undertaker have fun.