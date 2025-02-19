Bully Ray Discusses Viral WWE LFG Moment With Person Who Pissed Undertaker Off Day 1

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has explained in detail why he clashed with WWE LFG star BJ Ray, claiming that he also angered The Undertaker.

The tag team legend recently spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he was asked about his now-viral disagreement with BJ Ray. Bully Ray said BJ Ray irritated him right from the get-go.

"When I met all the future greats, I could tell instantly that he wasn't extending his hand to me in a genuine way. He was extending his hand to me in an ass-kissing, trying-to-get-himself-over way — for all the wrong reasons. It takes me a second to read somebody, and I read this kid, and I told him, 'You earn the right to shake my hand.' Everything that he said ... he's one of those young, brash guys, he's almost like a Logan Paul-esque or Mike 'The Miz-esque' kind of personality, where he just says whatever he wants, has absolutely no filter, and you can't wait to see him get smacked in the mouth."

Ray revealed that The Undertaker — a fellow judge on the show — was also not pleased with BJ Ray's behavior.

"Not only was I genuinely pissed off, but he pissed off The Undertaker. Like, you pissed off The Undertaker on day one, and when I say pissed off, Ariel, I'm not kidding around. If the cameras weren't rolling, I wonder what would have happened to this kid," Ray added.

The Undertaker had talked about the BJ Ray incident recently, stating that he was put off by the LFG star's attitude.