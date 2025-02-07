First Clip Of WWE LFG Showcases Hall Of Famers Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker

"WWE LFG" (Legends & Future Greats) will premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET on A&E, and will feature several WWE Hall of Famers who will be mentoring sixteen up-and-coming stars striving for a spot on the WWE roster. The judges of the new competition show include The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bully Ray Dudley, with both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels also scheduled to appear in the series. WWE has now released a first look of the reality television program on YouTube, which showcased the new recruits meeting their coaches in the WWE Performance Center.

The video opens with Bully Ray being introduced to the young talent, and was quickly greeted by Future Great BJ Ray, who's handshake was rejected by the ECW legend. Bully Ray explained to BJ that he needs to "earn the right" to shake his hand, which was met by a sour response from the newcomer. This led to additional footage of the WWE icons judging the promo ability of the rising stars, and when it was time for BJ to show off his microphone skills, he learned a harsh lesson from Bully Ray.

The video ending with The Undertaker about to provide his thoughts on BJ's performance was the perfect way to leave fans with a cliffhanger just over a week away from the premiere. The winner(s) of the competition show will earn a spot on the "WWE NXT" roster, and will officially receive a contract from the company. Episodes of "WWE LFG" will reportedly be 90-minutes long, with matches for the reality series occurring ahead of "NXT" on Tuesday nights on the CW Network.