Details On New WWE Competition Show Coming To A&E In 2025

This year, WWE chronicled the journey of several hopefuls through a docuseries called "WWE: Next Gen" (originally "WWE: Recruits"), with 16-time world champion John Cena acting as an executive producer. In early 2025, the company will now unveil a similar series featuring even more aspiring WWE Superstars and a stacked lineup of WWE Hall of Famers and legends.

As announced by WWE, the company is expanding its partnership with A&E to include a new competition show titled "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," the launch of "WWE's Greatest Moments," and the continuation of "WWE Rivals." The former series will provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at up-and-coming talents as they attempt to secure themselves a WWE contract, all while being mentored by WWE icons such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels. Fellow legends The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley will serve as the regular coaches for "WWE LFG" as they assess and give feedback on in-ring matches.

"Literally filled with blood, sweat, and tears, there's never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama, and some of WWE's greatest icons all in one package. From total unknowns to legends, 'LFG' will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE," said Rob Sharenow, the President of Programming for A&E Networks. "Our collaboration with WWE has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and we're excited to continue producing premium content that resonates with a diverse viewership."

On WWE's end, Levesque, Michaels, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Jeremy Borash serve as the executive producers for "WWE LFG," while Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson represent the executive producers for A&E. "WWE LFG" as well as "WWE's Greatest Moments" and "WWE Rivals" will air exclusively on A&E platforms and also be released worldwide by A&E Networks.