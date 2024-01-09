WWE Announces It's Hired A Sports Media Veteran As New Head Of Production

WWE has announced a new addition to its production department.

On Tuesday afternoon, the company confirmed (via a press release) the hiring of sports media veteran Lee Fitting. Backed by more than two decades of production experience, Fitting will serve as the new WWE Head of Media and Production. Fitting's prior work saw him overseeing the production of notable telecasts such as "Monday Night Football," "College GameDay," the "College Football Playoff," and other properties under the Disney umbrella.

"Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal," WWE President Nick Khan said. "Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE's growth."

Lee's arrival to WWE comes on the heels of his departure from ESPN in August 2023, as well as the recent exit of long-time WWE executive Kevin Dunn, who served as WWE's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. Dunn's previous responsibilities included the supervision of WWE's production budget and crew members, and other behind-the-scenes tasks related to WWE television. He was also an executive producer for WWE's flagship show – "WWE Raw" — since the program's original introduction on the USA Network in 1993.