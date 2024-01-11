WWE Announces New Seasons Of A&E Series WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends

The partnership between WWE and A&E is set to continue in 2024, with new editions of the popular "WWE Rivals" show, as well as the WWE Legends edition of A&E's "Biography" program. In a new press release, WWE and A&E announced that the new season of "WWE Rivals" and "Biography" will premiere on February 25.

This season of "Rivals" will focus on Triple H's rivalry with The Rock, as well as the rivalries between Randy Savage and Jake Roberts, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, John Cena and Randy Orton, The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and even the rivalry between The Dudley Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Hardy Boyz. After "Rivals," "Biography" this season will focus on WWE Hall of Famers "Diamond" Dallas Page, Scott Hall, The British Bulldog and Sgt. Slaughter, as well as current stars Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. "Rivals" will air at 8 PM ET, followed by "Biography" at 9.

WWE and A&E have been working together for a number of years on programming like this. The network recently debuted a show starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin called "Stone Cold Takes On America," which saw the WWE Hall of Famer taking challenges from fans around the country. "Rivals" and "Biography" aren't the only WWE programming set to premiere in February, as WWE will also be debuting a new reality show on Hulu starring former champions Bianca Belair and Montez Ford called "Love & WWE" which will focus on the married couple's life in and out of the ring.