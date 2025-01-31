Additional Details On New Series WWE LFG

Last month, WWE confirmed a competition show, titled "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," that would see a number of rising in-ring talents vie for an official spot on the WWE roster while being mentored by WWE icons. This week, WWE provided a major update on the series, namely its debut date and time.

"WWE LFG" will premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET on A&E. The weekly show will give viewers an inside look into the journey of sixteen hopefuls as they endure rigorous training from the likes of The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley, all of whom serve as coaches. WWE Hall of Famers Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels are also set to appear on the series as they supply the competitors with additional guidance. The winner(s) of the series will specifically earn a place on "WWE NXT," the company's developmental brand.

In-ring matches for "LFG" have been filmed across recent weeks, with many of them taking place ahead of "NXT," which typically airs live on Tuesday nights on the CW Network. Along with these matches, viewers of "LFG" will also see various behind-the-scenes footage. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "LFG" episodes will be 90-minutes in length.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T previously indicated that the hopefuls would be divided into teams, with each coach aiming to prove their team as the best. It is worth noting that this structure could have possibly changed, as neither WWE nor A&E has mentioned the concept of teams in their promotional materials.