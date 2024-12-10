Booker T Shares Details About Working On New WWE LFG Show

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is heavily involved in training the future stars of professional wrestling. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion runs the Reality of Wrestling school and promotion and is also the voice of "WWE NXT," the developmental third brand for WWE. Now Booker T will be involved in the "WWE LFG" series on A&E, which will see WWE Legends take prospective Superstars through their paces, essentially in the same vein as the former "Tough Enough" competition.

"I've become the king of A&E programming...I'm having a whole lot of fun," Booker said on the recent "Hall of Fame" podcast, saying he'd been keeping the news of "WWE LFG" production a secret. "It's gonna be a system to where who's gonna come out with the best team."

According to Booker T, he and several other wrestling legends will be leading teams of rookie wrestlers, with the end goal to see which wrestler has put together a more competent team.

"It's a very selfish business but it's also a selfless business at the same time...It takes more than us to win," Booker explained. "Everybody going out and understanding what their job is at this point in time."

The former WWE United States Champion says the series will be a multifaceted look behind the curtain into all the different things that go into pro wrestling.

"Only the strong survive. Everybody can't make it in this business. We're not looking just for the guys and girls who wanna be in the business. We're looking for the best," Booker said, hoping the show will find the next legends of wrestling, as opposed to just including everyone. "You gotta earn your spot...nothing is given...even though we're going to try our best to give them all the knowledge they need to even have half a chance in this business."