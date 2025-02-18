The Undertaker Comments On Viral WWE LFG Clip

WWE's latest show, LFG, features legends like Bully Ray, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Mickie James putting young wrestlers through their paces. In just its second week, the show has already revealed some harsh truths to the aspiring WWE stars. One incident that has aired so far is Ray's confrontation with BJ Ray, whose promo skills were ridiculed by the tag team legend.

The Undertaker, in a recent interview with "Shak Wrestling," sided with his fellow judge and Hall of Famer, and stated that BJ Ray has already angered people on the show because of his attitude.

"I think everyone has a pretty good idea of Bubba's [Bully Ray] mindset and the way he approaches things. You know, this kid, BJ Ray, has a ton of personality. But I think he's going to outwork himself," he said. "I don't really have a good read on him. He's obviously not on my team, which is probably the best thing that could have happened to him. He's one of those people who thinks they have all the answers but doesn't even know one of the questions. He just thinks he's got this thing figured out — like his personality alone is going to blow people away. But what ends up happening is he rubs people the wrong way. I know he just thinks, 'I'm going to garner attention, and people are going to notice me.' But he's a minnow swimming with sharks, and it's not pretty."

Before the show aired, Bully Ray had labeled one of the LFG stars as a problem child, which could have referred to BJ Ray, now that we have learned about his run-in with him.

Later in the podcast, The Undertaker emphasized how hard work and commitment to the business make a wrestler successful in pro wrestling regardless of the era.

