Bully Ray Teases WWE LFG Will Feature A 'Problem Child'

In early 2025, WWE will premiere a new competition show, titled "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," in which aspiring talents vie for a WWE contract while learning under the likes of Bully Ray, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Mickie James. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray provided a glimpse into the series, noting that one of the "future greats" has particularly caught his attention.

"There are a couple of standouts to me, for a variety of reasons. Whether that's wrestling ability or entertainment value personalities, there are some definitive standouts. There's one problem child in the group," Ray said.

"... This particular future great, and I'm only referring to them as a future great because that's the name of the show, is definitely a problem. [They are] definitely not going about things the right way, does not take direction well, does not take instruction well, does not play well with others, has everything going against him and everything going for him at the same time. The standout personality of the show [is] an absolute f*** up, but custom made for the WWE."

According to Ray, "WWE LFG" has already begun filming, with its premiere on A&E penciled in around late February. Ray, along with Undertaker, Booker T, and James, will serve as the weekly coaches for the series, specifically providing feedback and guidance to the rising crop as they compete in matches. WWE Hall of Famers Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels will also appear as mentors in the series, while simultaneously acting as executive producers alongside WWE's Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Jeremy Borash.

