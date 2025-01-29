Bully Ray Explains Why He's Having Fun Making WWE LFG

It had been awhile since WWE dipped their toe into the reality competition game, with the last season of their series "Tough Enough" having aired 10 years ago. Now, WWE is re-entering the fray, only without the "Tough Enough" branding. Instead, the promotion is launching "WWE LFG," a competition series airing on A&E later in 2025, where 16 aspiring wrestlers are trained by either The Undertaker, Bully Ray, Booker T, or Mickie James, with the winner receiving an "NXT" contract.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully talked a bit about the reality series. And while no one will be shocked to hear Bully's enjoying filming it, there's one reason that stands out more than the rest.

"I said this a couple of weeks ago; I'm having fun on this show," Bully said. "Not only for the whole show, [but] the whole process, the awesome guests that show up on the show. I'm having fun because I see the Undertaker having fun."

Bully further explained that "LFG" allowed Undertaker to step out of his "Deadman" persona, and instead be just regular old Mark Calloway. That, according to Bully, has added a different dynamic to the proceedings.

"Remember, when he did the documentary, we got to see behind the curtain of the Undertaker, Mark Calloway," Bully said. "Seeing this aspect of his personality, seeing him laugh and have fun. Seeing me rib him, and I'm just going to say, he may...we all rib each other. But like, just to rib the Undertaker in front of a camera, that stuff really doesn't go on that often, unless you were part of the BSK, his crew of guys coming up in the business. It's really good. I think you'll enjoy it. I think all the fans are going to enjoy it."

