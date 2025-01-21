The Undertaker Discusses Experience Making WWE LFG

For several weeks, WWE legends such as Booker T and The Undertaker have been filming content for a new competition show, titled "WWE LFG," which follows rising in-ring talents in their journey to potentially securing a WWE contract. Tapings for the show have centered in Orlando, Florida, with some "LFG" matches being filmed ahead of recent episodes of "WWE NXT." On the "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker provided insight into his "LFG" experience as a coach.

"It's going to be really cool," Undertaker said. "I can't get too much into the details, but it's going to give you a look into the process a little bit of creating a WWE Superstar from ground zero on up to making it to say NXT. It's been a lot of fun, but it has been a workload that I'm not used to. A little bit of a grind."

"It's kind of putting me in a different atmosphere, a different element," Undertaker added. "I think people are going to be really entertained by the show."

According to Booker T, the structure of "LFG" includes the cast of legends leading teams of up-and-coming wrestlers, with the aim of determining the best of the best. Serving as coaches alongside Booker T and Undertaker are Mickie James and Bully Ray, the latter of whom recently teased the emergence of a "problem child" on the series. WWE Hall of Famers Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Micheals, both of whom currently hold executive positions in WWE, will also appear in the show as mentors. "WWE LFG" is set to air on A&E platforms in early 2025.

