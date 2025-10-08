The Hardys Win NXT Tag Titles, Become Double Champions At WWE NXT Vs. TNA Showdown

The Hardys are the new NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Darkstate's Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox in the opening match of "WWE NXT" x TNA Showdown on Tuesday. Matt and Jeff Hardy, who are also TNA Tag Team Champions, will take both sets of belts into their tables match against Team 3D's Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley at Bound For Glory on Sunday.

The match went back-and-forth between the future WWE Hall of Famers and Darkstate until the champions were able to take control and isolate Jeff in their corner. Jeff was able to rally with a Whisper in the Wind despite taking the beatdown. He took out both Lennox and Griffin and tagged Matt in.

Matt bashed Lennox's head off all three turnbuckle pads in the corner and almost got the pin. Griffin got Matt up on his shoulders and Darkstate set up a Doomsday Device, but Matt countered into a Twist of Fate. He hit another on Lennox and tagged in Jeff, who hit a Swanton Bomb for the victory. The Hardys celebrated in the ring with their first-ever NXT Tag Team Championships as the Dudley Boyz looked on front the front row.