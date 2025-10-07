WWE NXT X TNA Showdown Results 10/7 - Men's & Women's Survivor Series Matches, Two Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" x TNA Wrestling Showdown on October 7, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

During the "NXT" Homecoming television special on September 16, various stars from TNA voiced their unhappiness with not being invited to take part in the show across their social media platforms. The friction between the two brands only escalated from there, culminating last week in a major brawl between the two brands during the reveal of team members for the return of the Men's and Women's Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination matches tonight.

Team captain and NXT Champion Ricky Saints joins forces with Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams on Team NXT to face Team TNA comprised of team captain Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and Moose in a Men's Survivor Series Match with Joe Hendry serving as special guest referee. Jordynne Grace will also serve as the special guest referee when NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne leads Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, and Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca as team captain of Team NXT to face fellow team captain and TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, Mara Sadè, and newly crowned TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay in a Women's Survivor Series Match.

Coming off his successful defense against Tavion Heights at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27, North American Champion and "NXT" star Ethan Page will be putting his title on the line once again tonight as he defends against TNA's Mustafa Ali. Ali made his return to "NXT" last Tuesday, reminding Page that he was owed a shot at the North American Championship prior to his release from WWE during a verbal confrontation between the pair.

NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox of DarkState and TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be squaring off with one another in a Winners Take All Match with everyone else including Griffin and Lennox's stablemates Saquon Shugars and Cutler James barred from ringside. DarkState and The Hardys have held their respective titles since dethroning Hank Walker and Tank Ledger at "NXT" Heatwave on August 24 and Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth in a Four-Way Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary on July 20 respectively.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video paying homage to "NXT" and TNA over the years before recapping the events that have led up to tonight's show.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as The Hardys make their way to the ring. DarkState follows, and we see The Dudley Boyz and TNA President Carlos Silva in the crowd to watch the action.