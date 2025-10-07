WWE NXT X TNA Showdown Results 10/7 - Men's & Women's Survivor Series Matches, Two Titles On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" x TNA Wrestling Showdown on October 7, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
During the "NXT" Homecoming television special on September 16, various stars from TNA voiced their unhappiness with not being invited to take part in the show across their social media platforms. The friction between the two brands only escalated from there, culminating last week in a major brawl between the two brands during the reveal of team members for the return of the Men's and Women's Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination matches tonight.
Team captain and NXT Champion Ricky Saints joins forces with Je'Von Evans, Myles Borne, and TNA World Champion Trick Williams on Team NXT to face Team TNA comprised of team captain Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and Moose in a Men's Survivor Series Match with Joe Hendry serving as special guest referee. Jordynne Grace will also serve as the special guest referee when NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne leads Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, and Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca as team captain of Team NXT to face fellow team captain and TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, Mara Sadè, and newly crowned TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay in a Women's Survivor Series Match.
Coming off his successful defense against Tavion Heights at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27, North American Champion and "NXT" star Ethan Page will be putting his title on the line once again tonight as he defends against TNA's Mustafa Ali. Ali made his return to "NXT" last Tuesday, reminding Page that he was owed a shot at the North American Championship prior to his release from WWE during a verbal confrontation between the pair.
NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox of DarkState and TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be squaring off with one another in a Winners Take All Match with everyone else including Griffin and Lennox's stablemates Saquon Shugars and Cutler James barred from ringside. DarkState and The Hardys have held their respective titles since dethroning Hank Walker and Tank Ledger at "NXT" Heatwave on August 24 and Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth in a Four-Way Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary on July 20 respectively.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video paying homage to "NXT" and TNA over the years before recapping the events that have led up to tonight's show.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as The Hardys make their way to the ring. DarkState follows, and we see The Dudley Boyz and TNA President Carlos Silva in the crowd to watch the action.
DarkState (c) vs. The Hardys (c) in a Winners Take All Match for the NXT Tag Team and TNA World Tag Team Championships - Everyone Else Is Barred From Ringside
Before the bell can sound, all four members of DarkState beat down Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff send Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars crashing out of the ring. The referee tells James and Shugars to head to the back.
The bell rings and Matt and Jeff double team on Lennox. Matt tags in and uses his shoulder to send Lennox's arm bouncing off it, but Jeff tags back in and delivers a kick to the side of Lennox's head. Griffin and Matt tag in, and Matt looks to fly off the middle rope. Griffin catches him, and Lennox delivers a kick to Matt.
During the commercial break, Griffin tags back in and levels him with a back elbow alongside Lennox. Lennox tags in and Griffin looks to whip him into Matt in the corner, but Matt escapes and tags in Jeff. Jeff pins Lennox, but Lennox kicks out.
Back from the break, Lennox pins Jeff, but Jeff kicks out and Lennox rains down right hands on Jeff. Griffin tags in and continues wearing down Jeff, then tags Lennox back in. Lennox tags back in and follows suit, then tags out to Griffin. Jeff lands a Whisper In The Wind on Lennox and Griffin off the top rope, then tags in Matt.
Matt fires off right hands on Lennox, then connects with a Side Effect on him and levels Griffin with a DDT. He delivers The Three Faces Of Deletion to Lennox, and double teams on him with Jeff before going for a pin. Griffin breaks the fall.
Griffin tags in and delivers a double powerbomb to Matt with Lennox. He goes for a pin, but Jeff breaks the fall. Lennox then tags back in, but Matt delivers a Twist Of Fate to Griffin. He lands a second one on Lennox and tags in Jeff. Jeff connects with a Swanton Bomb on Lennox and pins him for the win.
Winners (and still/and new): The Hardys
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac